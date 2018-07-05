Shropshire marks 70th Birthday of NHS with events across the county

A Shrewsbury medical practice has stepped back in time today to mark the NHS’s 70th Birthday.

Marden Medical Practice in Shrewsbury together with its Patient Participation Group is celebrating the anniversary in fine ‘blast from the past’ style.

Colleagues, doctors, and nurses are re-living a day from 1949 by dressing up in some of the hottest fashions from the era.

Patients and visitors will be able to experience a bygone time as they will be welcomed to the practice by bunting and home-made decorations, music from the time, and themed refreshments including tea, cakes, and sandwiches.

To help really bring history to life, there will also be a museum area where patients and visitors can look at old fashioned medical equipment and peruse some historical NHS literature.

Donations will be gratefully received for the Severn Hospice.

NHS70 birthday cake for patients at Shropshire’s acute hospitals

Twenty five birthday cakes will be delivered to the wards of Shropshire’s two acute hospitals as part of celebrations to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS today.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has organised for the celebratory cakes to be delivered to all wards at both hospital sites.

Patients that are able to join in will be offered a slice of Victoria sponge cake, complete with the NHS70 birthday logo, as part of their evening meal.

Tesco Extra in Shrewsbury has also kindly donated a £100 gift card towards cakes for patients to mark what will be a very special national occasion. This has been used to purchase specialist cakes for those with allergies.

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH, said: “This year is a very special year for the NHS, and we wanted as many of our patients as possible to feel part of those celebrations. Victoria sponge cakes, topped with the NHS70 logo, will be delivered to all the wards at both of our hospitals and patients will be offered a slice of cake to enjoy with their evening tea.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to Tesco Extra in Shrewsbury for their very kind donation of £100 towards cakes for our patients. Their support means that we can also serve up a number of specialist cakes for those with allergies, so that everyone can join in the celebrations.”

Great British Bake Off star helps with RJAH celebrations

A former contestant from the Great British Bake Off today helping The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS.

Diana Beard, from Alkington, near Whitchurch, who appeared on series 5 of the television baking competition, is getting involved with the Oswestry-based hospital’s celebrations to mark NHS70.

As part of celebrations, The League of Friends have organised an NHS70-style Generation Game, where four teams of two staff members from different departments will replicate an NHS70 themed cake masterpiece which will be created by Diana.

The cakes will be judged by Diana and Frank Collins, the Trust’s Chairman, and the team with the cake of closest likeness to Diana’s will be crowned the winners. The event is open to the public, and will also be broadcast via Facebook Live.

Diana said: “It’s an honour to have been invited to RJAH to help celebrate the NHS’s 70th birthday.

“When I was approached about being involved in the Generation Game, I couldn’t say no. It’s an excellent idea and I’m looking forward to seeing how the teams recreate my cake.

“The whole day sounds like a lot of fun at the hospital, and I’m sure it’ll have a real community feel to it.”

The hospital’s Catering Team have also organised a Street Party in Denbigh’s Restaurant, which is part of NHS7Tea, a national event promoted by NHS England.

Meanwhile, Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, will be attending the national NHS70 service at Westminster Abbey accompanied by four members of staff.