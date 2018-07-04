Witness appeal following collision on A5 at Crackley Bank

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A5 at Crackley Bank yesterday afternoon.

A red Vauxhall Astra, a silver BMW M3 and a silver Ford Focus were involved in a collision at around 2.30pm.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a woman in her 80s, has been left with serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Police officers are urging anyone who was in the area at that time who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 420s of 3 July 2018.