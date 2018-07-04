Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service issue summer heat fire warning

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to be extra vigilant during the current hot weather to protect the countryside from fires.

The risk of outdoor fires increases in the summer, but with this year’s tinder dry conditions, the threat is much higher, warned Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Commander John Harrison.

Firefighters from across Shropshire have been called to a number of fires in the open countryside over the past few days involving rubbish, bins, grassland and hedges.

In Telford, firefighters used beaters and water to tackle a fire stretching 50 metres in grass and undergrowth in Stanley Road, Wellington. Three fire appliances were sent to the scene from Tweedale and Wellington fire stations.

Much Wenlock firefighters put out a fire which had broken out in three square metres of grassland in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth on Monday afternoon. While in Belton Close, Whitchurch, firefighters dealt with a 10-metre stretch of hedge which was on fire.

Oswestry firefighters were called to help North Wales Fire and Rescue Service at a grass fire on the A458 Halton to Ruabon road. Wellington Fire Station was called to reports of a fire in the open in Castle Lane, Hadley on Sunday.

Crews at Wem attended a rubbish fire on Wem Recreational Ground on Sunday. Telford Central and Tweedale used a hosereel jet to tackle a blaze which had spread to 20 square metres of grass in Park Lane, Shifnal, The day before, they dealt with 100 square metres of grass and undergrowth on fire behind Madeley ski slope in Telford.

A wheelie bin went on fire in Cleobury Mortimer; a large bonfire was put out at Chyknell, Bridgnorth; and Hodnet and Market Drayton crews had to put out a crop fire which triggered numerous hot spots in a field of straw in Spoonley, Market Drayton, at the weekend.

Group Commander John Harrison said:

“There is a danger in very dry conditions of fires breaking out on grassland and heathland, as is being seen in Lancashire and Greater Manchester over the last week.

“I want to appeal to the public in Shropshire to be extra vigilant to prevent outdoor fires on what is now tinder dry land caused by this summer’s heatwave.

“Barbecues should be managed carefully and smoking materials disposed of safely. They can cause devastating fires.”

He also warned against garden bonfires which can quickly spread.

Mirrors and glass which reflect sunlight also have the potential to cause fires in these exceptional conditions, he said.

“The local fire service is well prepared for instances of this nature but the public should remain extra vigilant to help protect our beautiful Shropshire countryside.”

Grassland at The Wrekin, Catherton Common, Cleobury Mortimer, and the Long Mynd has always posed a threat of fire during hot weather, he added.