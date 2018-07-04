Emergency resurfacing to close A49 at Leebotwood overnight

Emergency resurfacing work will take place on the A49 just south of Leebotwood overnight closing the road.

The closure and resurfacing are to take place after a lorry shed its load of offal on 22 June.

Attempts to return the road to a safe useable state weren’t successful and the decision was made by Highways England to resurface the road.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since the incident so the road could be reopened.

Laying of the fresh surface will take place from 9pm this eveing until 6am on Thursday morning. The road will then need its anti-skid surface reapplying on Thursday night using two-way traffic lights.

Traffic Diversions

During the overnight closure a signed diversion route will be in place.

An emergency access route will be available at all times for the emergency vehicles throughout the works for the duration of the works.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place. Motorists are advised to stick to the signed diversion routes as they have been chosen with both suitability and safety in mind.