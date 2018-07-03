Road remains closed following lorry fire near Bridgnorth

The B4373 closure at Bridgnorth remains closed as repair work takes place following a lorry fire.

Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance are working to remove debris from the site of the fire, and an arboricultural team will inspect a tree that was scorched by the fire.

On Wednesday the affected road and footway will be resurfaced before road markings are replaced, and road gullies and highway drains are cleaned on Thursday.

Environmental clean-up specialists are also on site to assess the quality of run-off from the highway drains into the nearby drainage interceptor which discharges directly into Cantern Brook and then into the River Severn.

Whilst the road is closed a small section of the B4373 near Dunval Farm – which was subject to a car fire earlier in the year – will be resurfaced.

During the road closure traffic is being diverted along local routes B4376 and A458 and vice versa.

Large Blaze

Eleven appliances were sent to the incident on the Broseley Road near Stanley Lane at around 8.50pm on Friday.

Appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit, the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Much Wenlock, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.

The Environment Agency were also at the scene working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to prevent contaminated fire water reaching the nearby River Severn.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.