Man arrested following indecent exposure incident in Telford

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an indecent exposure incident in Telford.

The incident is believed to have happened on Dawley High Street on Friday, 29 June sometime between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 560S of 29 June.