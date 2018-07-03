Closure Order secured on Oswestry house used for drug-related crime

A Closure Order has been secured on a property in Oswestry after it was used for drug-related crime.

The Closure Order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday 29 June.

It bans anyone from entering the property in Swan Lane Oswestry for three months.

The property was being investigated by police and STAR Housing following complaints about people using the property in an anti-social manner, several reports of crime, the executions of drug warrants, and possession of Class A drugs.

A warrant was carried out at the address at the end of May, a 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with possession of Class A drugs.

Sue Adams, Managing Director of STAR Housing, commented:

“The closure was sought following a number of drug warrants being executed at the property, and numerous complaints regarding the address and the behaviour of the tenant and associates.

“We take reports like this very seriously and, along with our partner agencies, have worked extremely hard for a number of months to gather evidence to support the application.

“This drugs Closure Order will send out a strong message to the community that STAR Housing will not tolerate anti-social behavior in our homes or communities, and if found in possession of drugs or concerned in the supply of drugs we will seek possession of your home. We are committed to improving people’s lives, and are doing so by taking a strong stance against anti-social behavior and drug abuse in our community.

“Joint working to obtain this Closure Order demonstrates the importance of working in partnership with the police and enforcement agencies, and we’re pleased that this will see the end of the anti-social behaviour issues the area has been experiencing.

“We would continue to urge members of the community to report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police and STAR Housing.”

To report an incident of anti-social behaviour you can contact the police on 101 or contact STAR Housing on 0333 3212 200, then choosing option four and select the relevant area.