Violent disorder in Telford treated as attempted murder

A violent disorder which took place in the Ketley Bank area of Telford on Friday is being treated as an attempted murder.

Police say three men have been arrested following the incident in which two men were found seriously injured.

At around 7.50pm on Friday 29 June, police were called to Bank Way in Ketley Bank to reports of men fighting in the street.

A 20-year-old remains in hospital with a serious face injury, his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s suffered a slash wound in the incident and also remains in hospital, his injuries are not life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for information.

They say two or three vehicles fled the scene of the incident in the direction of Greyhound Interchange, it’s believed the vehicles could now have been left abandoned and detectives are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Those arrested include Two men aged 21 and 18 arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and violent disorder, and a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Telford’s CID Detective Inspector Billy Scott said: “Three vehicles were seen to leave the scene of the incident shortly afterwards and it could be these vehicles have now been left abandoned, and even burnt out, and we’re keen to speak to anyone who has seen an abandoned vehicle over the past few days. It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant people may think the information they have is, it all helps with our enquiries and I would anyone who has any information to get in contact with us.”

Any witnesses can ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 866s 290618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police patrols have been increased in the area.