Three arrested after stealing car during burglary in Bridgnorth

Police have arrested a man and two teenagers following a burglary in Bridgnorth last night.

The burglary happened around 11.45pm on Sunday 1 July at a home on Victoria Road.

The offenders confronted the occupants of a house in the street before taking the key to a car and stealing the vehicle.

The occupants were not injured in the incident but were left shaken.

Three males – two teenagers aged 19 and 16 and a 40 year old man – have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Investigating officers say that enquiries into the burglary are on-going and that increased patrols are being carried out in the area.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Hancox said: “Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents as our enquiries into the burglary continue. If anyone has information that can help we would urge them to get in contact with us.”