New initiative to help reduce dangerous or unlawful driving on Shropshire’s roads

A new initiative is being launched today allowing footage from dashcams and other devices capturing dangerous driving to be easily uploaded to police.

The National Dashcam Safety Portal developed by Nextbase gives people the power to submit digital footage direct to West Mercia Police showing potential traffic offences.

The offences can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.

Such offences will then be reviewed by a police officer and followed up as appropriate.

Called ‘Operation Snap’ the initiative was originally developed and launched by North Wales Police and GoSafe.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Supt Paul Moxley said:

“‘Operation Snap’ will complement the work already being done by police officers on our road network. It allows us to raise awareness that drivers behaviour can and will be called to account at any time. People take risks on the road through fear of not getting caught and a lack of consequence. The National Dashcam Safety Portal is a tool that can be used by all road users; drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists.

“I am confident that with the help of other road users, this technology will deter people from making poor choices on the road and help make our roads safer for all. The use of this online portal from Nextbase is a great way to utilise new technology to make our policing services as accessible as possible.”

To submit footage to West Mercia Police visit www.westmercia.police.uk/operationsnap