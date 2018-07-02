Arriva kicks-off Catch the Bus Week in Shropshire

Bus Users Shropshire and Shropshire Council have joined forces with Arriva to promote the many benefits of bus travel during the sixth annual national Catch the Bus Week.

Running from 2nd to 8th July, Catch the Bus Week is an industry-wide initiative supported by sustainable transport group Greener Journeys, which urges people to try using the bus instead of their car by challenging the preconceptions of bus travel.

Donning giant green promotional foam hands, the group once again got together to highlight the important role that bus routes play in keeping communities connected – pinpointing the scenic 576 route between Oswestry and Shrewsbury as a prime example of a service which delivers benefits for commuters and leisure-seekers alike.

Jack Grove, Operations Manager for Arriva Shropshire, explained: “Catch the Bus Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate how buses provide communities much needed lifelines – reducing congestion, getting people to work and driving economic growth. But they do far more than just that. They open up the chance to explore, discover, and appreciate the world right on our doorstep. By encouraging people on board, we’re emphasising not only an easier, less stressful, and more environmentally friendly way of getting from A to B, we’re showcasing the best that our local area has to offer.

“The 576 is a wonderful route which winds its way through the most delightful villages, hamlets and countryside in Shropshire. It provides a gateway for people to sample the finest cobbled streets, markets, cafes, country pubs and crafts, whilst also offering a link to the bigger, more commercial hotspots of Shrewsbury and Oswestry. When we talk about asking people to try the bus during Catch the Bus Week, this is exactly the kind of route we anticipate will change people’s perceptions an encourage them to hop on-board more often.”

The 576 bus operates 6 days a week between Shrewsbury and Oswestry via Bomere Heath, Baschurch, Ruyton XI Towns, Kinnerley, Knockin and Maesbury Marsh. It is currently part of a trial to encourage more passengers on board because it links two attractive destinations, Shrewsbury and Oswestry, offers a scenic ride through pleasant countryside, is ideal for local walks from the villages and is sufficiently frequent to allow people to hop on and off at different places.

Bus campaigner, and member of Bus Users Shropshire, Les Lumsdon, added: “Our aim is to highlight the fact that rural buses are important and by getting more people on board it safeguards a very useful service for many villagers. We have talked to dozens of regular passengers in recent weeks at Oswestry and Shrewsbury bus stations and it is thumbs up for the 576 operated by Arriva Bus. In response we have produced a leaflet to highlight some of the villages on the route for those who enjoy a ride out. It is available at local tourist information offices or in digital form on the Bus Users website.”