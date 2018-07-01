Section of Telford’s new footbridge lifted into place

One of Europe’s largest cranes successfully lifted a section of Telford’s new footbridge into place early this morning.
A group of around 50 – 100 people gathered at several viewing points to watch the lift which was completed at just after 3am, just 55 minutes later the bridge was detached from the crane.
The new £7 million footbridge will replace the existing red bridge and will link Telford Town Centre with Telford Central railway station.
Main construction works began in October 2017 and the latest phase saw part of the bridge lifted that crosses over the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.
In September a larger section which spans Rampart Way will be lifted into place before the bridge is fully completed in autumn as part of Telford’s 50th birthday celebrations.
Well just after 3am & we are delighted to say that the rail section of the footbridge has been successfully lifted into place. Quite a crowd gathered to watch – somewhere between 50 & a 100. Only a slight breeze so wind not a problem. Thanks for your support! #Telfordfootbridge pic.twitter.com/rX3fK7BQcU
— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) July 1, 2018
Nice bridge waiting for the first train of the day @TelfordWrekin pic.twitter.com/I0XbMGCUz7
— Jonathan Rowe (@JRTelford2018) July 1, 2018
Living in area renowned for the world’s first cast Iron bridge I felt it was only right to watch Telford’s new foot bridge craned into place at 2am last night. A significant achievement in contemporary engineering to create a modern bridge symbolic of our ambitions for Telford pic.twitter.com/iuQ45vkEmp
— Cllr Nicola Lowery (@Nic_Ironbridge) July 1, 2018
Well done to everyone involved in getting this first part of @TelfordWrekin #Telfordfootbridge in place 👍
May the sun shine and the wind be still in September for Phase 2 🤞
It’s going to be an amazing gateway into Telford with 2 new lifts & improved lighting!!! https://t.co/Q7SmCAjCNa
— Angela McClements (@CllrAngela) July 1, 2018