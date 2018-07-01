Section of Telford’s new footbridge lifted into place

One of Europe’s largest cranes successfully lifted a section of Telford’s new footbridge into place early this morning.

A group of around 50 – 100 people gathered at several viewing points to watch the lift which was completed at just after 3am, just 55 minutes later the bridge was detached from the crane.

The new £7 million footbridge will replace the existing red bridge and will link Telford Town Centre with Telford Central railway station.

Main construction works began in October 2017 and the latest phase saw part of the bridge lifted that crosses over the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.

In September a larger section which spans Rampart Way will be lifted into place before the bridge is fully completed in autumn as part of Telford’s 50th birthday celebrations.