Man stabbed and two others injured in Telford street fight

A man was stabbed and two others injured after a fight involving the use of weapons took place in a Telford street on Friday evening.

Police were called to Bank Way, Ketley Bank shortly before 8pm on Friday following reports of males fighting in the street.

On attendance, a man in his 20s was found with a stab wound and injuries to his arm. He was taken to hospital by ambulance however his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s suffered back and head injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, while another man in his 40s sustained facial injuries. A scene guard is in place and will remain while officers carry out further enquiries.

Inspector Billy Scott said: “I realise this incident is concerning for the local community but we would like to reassure them we are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened.

“We will be carrying out enquiries as part of the investigation and would ask anyone with information to contact police.

“The incident took place in the early part of the evening so we believe a number of people would have been in the area and we would be keen to speak to them.

“We also understand there were a number of vehicles in the area so we would be keen for any of the drivers or occupants to come forward and help with our enquiries. Any information, no matter how small, may be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who can help with enquiries should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 866S of 29 June.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.