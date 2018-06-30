Firefighters tackle lorry fire near Bridgnorth

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle near Bridgnorth last night.

Eleven appliances were sent to the incident on the B4373 Broseley Road near Stanley Lane at around 8.50pm.

Appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit, the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Much Wenlock, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.

The Environment Agency were also at the scene working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to prevent contaminated fire water reaching the nearby River Severn.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

B4373 at Bridgnorth remains closed

The B4373 remains closed this morning due to road surface damage and damage also caused to a nearby tree.

A full emergency road closure has been implemented to allow Shropshire Council’s highways contractor to heavily sand the area to absorb fuel and water, and to sweep the road.

The road could remain closed until Monday 1 July.