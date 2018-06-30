Firefighters tackle lorry fire near Bridgnorth

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle near Bridgnorth last night.
Eleven appliances were sent to the incident on the B4373 Broseley Road near Stanley Lane at around 8.50pm.
Appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit, the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Much Wenlock, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.
Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.
The Environment Agency were also at the scene working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to prevent contaminated fire water reaching the nearby River Severn.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.
B4373 at Bridgnorth remains closed
The B4373 remains closed this morning due to road surface damage and damage also caused to a nearby tree.
A full emergency road closure has been implemented to allow Shropshire Council’s highways contractor to heavily sand the area to absorb fuel and water, and to sweep the road.
The road could remain closed until Monday 1 July.
At 20:51 we had a call to an LGV Fire on Broseley Rd by Stanley Lane. We were met with a LGV fully involved in Fire. In total 10 appliances supported us to bring this incident to a safe conclusion. No one was injured. The Environment Agency remain on scene assessing water run off pic.twitter.com/4iwCGo6xg4
— Bridgnorth Station (@SFRS_Bridgnorth) June 30, 2018
Busy night for our environment officers working with @shropsfire @WMerciaPolice @ShropCouncil dealing with major lorry fire near #Bridgnorth
Environment Protection Unit on site.
Working to prevent contaminated fire water reaching the nearby River Severn. pic.twitter.com/4FmlsNpIWd
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 30, 2018