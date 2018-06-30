Engineers to inspect Shrewsbury footbridge following report of cracks

Engineers are to inspect a Shrewsbury footbridge after cracks and rusting masonry were discovered beneath it.

The damage to the footbridge between Riverside and the Charles Darwin Centre was spotted by a member of the public who raised concerns on Facebook.

Shropshire Council says an area around the base of the footbridge has been closed off as a precautionary safety measure, whilst further investigations take place.

The council’s Building Control team have been on site today to do an initial inspection.

They say the site is safe structurally, but as there is some loose masonry it was decided to build a compound around it so that a full engineering inspection can be carried out on Monday.

Car parking has been restricted in higher risk areas.