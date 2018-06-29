Woman banned from areas of Shrewsbury town centre following anti-social behaviour

A woman has been banned from entering a number of areas of Shrewsbury town centre after being issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Bonnie Gillon, 24, formerly of Wem, received the order at Shropshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 15 June following persistent anti-social behaviour offences.

The order will last for one year and prevents her from entering the Pride Hill, Darwin Shopping Centre, Butchers Row, St Alkmund’s Church and Old Street Chad’s areas of Shrewsbury.

If she breaches this order she could be arrested.

Claire Augustus, Community Harm Coordinator for Shropshire’s Harm Reduction Unit said:

“Local residents should not have to put up with the anti-social behaviour of a few individuals and we are determined to do all we can, in partnership with Shropshire Council and other agencies, to curb the behaviour of those responsible.”