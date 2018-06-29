Three arrested after woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Telford collision

Three men were arrested today after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Telford.

The incident happened on Church Street in Hadley at shortly before 4am this morning, the road remains closed whilst police carry out investigations.

The men all from the Telford area were arrested by police on suspicion of wounding.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott said: “Police were called to Church Street in Hadley shortly before 4am this morning following a report of a collision.

“Officers attended along with the ambulance service and a woman in her 30s suffered life-threatening injuries, she was taken to hospital.

“Three men – aged 18, 26, and 27 – all from the Telford area, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding. The road is closed while investigations continue.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 and ask for DI Billy Scott or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 109S of 29 June.