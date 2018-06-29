Sunlight reflecting on mirror causes bedroom fire in Clunton

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire at a home in Clunton near Clun yesterday evening.
An investigation into the cause of the fire determined it was started by sunlight reflecting onto a mirror.
The bedroom was fully involved in fire when firefighters from Clun and Craven Arms arrived at the scene just before 8pm.
The two crews used a covering jet, hosereel jet and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.
Last night i attended a fire caused by mirror left in direct sunlight. Make sure all glass and reflective items are out of direct sunlight pic.twitter.com/XQr23yRg3y
— Chris White (@SFRS_CWhite) June 29, 2018