Sunlight reflecting on mirror causes bedroom fire in Clunton

By
Shropshire Live
-

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire at a home in Clunton near Clun yesterday evening.

An investigation into the cause of the fire determined it was started by sunlight reflecting onto a mirror.

The bedroom was fully involved in fire when firefighters from Clun and Craven Arms arrived at the scene just before 8pm.

The two crews used a covering jet, hosereel jet and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.


