Police appeal for help to locate Telford man wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for information to help them locate a Telford man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Aaron George, aged 23, was released from HMP Hewell, Redditch in March having served a sentence for burglary.

It is believed he has since breached his licence conditions and is now wanted on recall to prison.

George is described as white, 6ft 3in in height, of a slight build with dark brown hair.

PC Berwyn Pratt of West Mercia Police said: “Extensive efforts have been made to find Aaron George, but he remains outstanding and we are requesting the public’s help to find him.

“If you have any information relating to Aaron’s whereabouts or if you see him out and about, please call West Mercia Police on 101.”

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.