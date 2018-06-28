Firefighters tackle large farm building fire in Oswestry

Chris Pritchard
Firefighters are tackling a large fire involving a workshop at a farm in Oswestry.

Fire crews are working to being the fire under control. Photo @SFRS_NGriffiths
The fire broke out in a workshop at the farm on Gobowen Road this morning.

Local residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke in the area.

Smoke can be seen for some distance rising into the air.

Gobowen Road is closed between Five Crosses Roundabout and Whittington Road as fire crews work at the scene.

