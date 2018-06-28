Arrest made after man suffers head injuries during robbery in Market Drayton

A man suffered head injuries during a robbery which took place in a Market Drayton street on Tuesday.

The man in his 30s was walking in Stafford Street at around 8pm when he was approached by another man.

The man is reported to have punched the victim in the face before taking various items of his property including a mobile phone, a bank card and a quantity of cash. He then left on foot towards the Crown Public House.

Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

A 29-year-old man from Market Drayton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area at the time is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3S of 27 June.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.