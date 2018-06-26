Volunteers sought to join new ‘People’s panel’

The Trust which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to introduce a new ‘people’s panel’ dedicated to improving patient experience.

The new ‘people’s panel’ will replace the current Patient Experience and Involvement Panel (PEIP) which is currently made up of patients, ex-patients, patient advocates and carers.

Its aim is to support and challenge The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (RSH) in Telford, to help continually improve patient experience – from the treatment patients receive, to the environment in which they are treated.

Volunteers are being sought to join the panel from the public, voluntary groups as well as from the previous PEIP. To support the Trust capturing a true reflection of patient and carer experience, expressions of interest are being sought from people who have accessed the services provided by SaTH within the last two years.

It is hoped the new panel will be in place by mid July and will truly represent patients from all walks of life and backgrounds.

Ruth Smith, interim lead for patient experience at SaTH, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the public to get involved with their two acute hospitals, and help us to represent their communities and improve the experience of our patients on their journeys through them.”

Anyone who expresses an interest in joining this new group would have to undergo a values-based conversation with a member of the Corporate Nursing team, and participate in a 15-step challenge prior to being accepted. The prospective member would also have completed the Trust’s generic volunteers training and have an enhanced DBS check.

The patient representatives would work collaboratively with Trust, and their role would include being involved in the co-design and production of quality improvement work streams, planning changes to service delivery and environmental changes to the Trust estate.

Deirdre Fowler, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality at SaTH, said: “As a Trust, we are committed to ensuring that a patient’s experience of our hospitals is the best that it can be. In order to achieve that, it is important that they are given a voice to help us co-design and shape our services so that they are the safest and kindest possible.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the new panel, should contact Judith Barnes by emailing judith.barnes@sath.nhs.uk or telephoning 01743 261000 ext 3721.