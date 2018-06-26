Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Whittington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a collision in Whittington on Friday.

The collision happened the A495 Ellesmere Road, close to the Narrow Boat Inn at around 1pm.

The collision is believed to have occurred when a blue Citroen C5 behind a red Massey Ferguson tractor and trailer was in collision with a red Honda motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The male rider of the motorcycle sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was aged 63 and was from Powys.

The driver of the Citroen C5 sustained minor cuts to his hand as a result of the collision.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police by calling 101 ext 5150 to leave a message for PC Mark Hobden quoting incident 339s of 22 June.