Man suffers injuries in Telford car robbery

A man has sustained injuries after being attacked by two men with a bladed object in Telford, who then stole his car.

The incident took place sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday near the end of Westbourne, Woodside.

Two men believed to be in possession of a bladed article approached the victim and got into his car. The victim was attacked, sustaining injuries to his hand and had his vehicle stolen.

One man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed while investigations continue. The other man fled from the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police are looking for the man who left the scene who is described as in their early to mid thirties, white, of slim build, 6ft tall, balding, wearing a grey hoody and jogging bottoms.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with the investigation.

Call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 819s of 21 June 2018. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.