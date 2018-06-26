Man sentenced to prison following ‘County Line’ drug trafficking operation

A man was yesterday sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being arrested in Bridgnorth last June following a ‘County Line’ drug trafficking operation.

Tatenda Masawi, aged 25 of Bilston, West Midlands, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for being in possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and for a firearms offence.

He was also banned from driving which will come into force upon his release from prison.

Masawi was detained on Listley Street in Bridgnorth on 23 June 2017. He was driving a car without a valid driving license or insurance.

Police found a can of CS gas within the vehicle and Masawi was found to be in possession of heroin and cocaine.

Using telephone evidence police demonstrated that Masawi had come to Bridgnorth from the West Midlands to distribute Class A drugs as part of what is known as a ‘County Line’ drug trafficking operation.

This type of offence involves drugs being trafficked from large cities in smaller towns. It often involves dealers exploiting vulnerable people and dealing drugs from their property.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Chatting said: “County lines drug dealers often target the most vulnerable members of our community; we are committed to protecting these people and bringing those responsible to justice.

“We continue to receive the support of the communities in those areas, especially in respect of information provided by local residents leading to the arrest and conviction of people determined to continue to sell drugs.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about the supply of drugs to report it to police. All information, no matter how small, helps us to get a better picture of issues in the area.”

Anyone with information should call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org