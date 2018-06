A man has been charged following a number of theft and burglary offences in Bridgnorth.

Adam Charles Berry, 46, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of burglary other than dwelling, one count of attempt burglary other than a dwelling and one count of theft.

He was remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

It follows incidents on High Street, Bridge Street, Postern Gate and St John’s Street in Bridgnorth between Thursday 21 June and Monday 25 June.