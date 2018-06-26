Cash stolen during robbery at Lloyds bank in Donnington

An amount of cash was today stolen whilst it was being delivered by a security van to Lloyds bank in Donnington.

Police were called to the bank on Wrekin Drive shortly before 11.20am this morning.

Officers say a quantity of cash was stolen and the offenders then left the scene in a car described to be a black Seat Leon.

The offenders are described as two men wearing dark clothing.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

A scene guard remains in place at the premises whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Antony Cleobury from West Mercia Police said: “A thorough investigation has been launched and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a vehicle matching the above description in the area around this time to please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 273s of 26 June 2018.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.