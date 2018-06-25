Wellington homes and business set to benefit from ultrafast broadband

Wellington has today been named as one of 59 new locations which will benefit from ultrafast broadband.

The cutting edge technology is already enabling homeworking, multiple HD video streaming and instant file downloads to 46 locations around Britain.

The upgrade will future-proof homes and businesses in Wellington for next generation technologies such as 8k TV and ‘intelligent’ connected home applications.

The technology known as Gfast builds on existing infrastructure, changing the way broadband signals are transmitted to make them ultrafast without the need to dig up roads and install new cabling all the way to the property.

Kim Mears, MD for Strategic Infrastructure Development, said: “Britons are using their home broadband connections more than ever – consuming more than double the amount of data than they did just three years ago. A mass of new apps and services which demand higher quality broadband connections are becoming parts of our daily lives in our homes and at work – like virtual and augmented reality and more sophisticated online gaming, education and healthcare. That’s why we’re making this huge investment in upgrading the network, to make sure we stay a step ahead of that demand.”

Openreach has already made ultrafast broadband available to more than one and a half million premises across the UK and has ambitions to go even further by extending the rollout to around 10 million premises by the mid-2020s.

What difference does ultrafast broadband make?

Ultrafast broadband makes everything happen so much more quickly.

For example; Downloading a typical HD film (size 5GB) would take less time than it takes to make a cup of tea. Ultrafast broadband would download it in less than a minute, meaning there will be no waiting or buffering.

With ultrafast broadband, it enables people within your home to go online at the same time. You’ll be able to do a number of things simultaneously such as gaming online, streaming live music, and uploading large files to social media. There’s enough bandwidth for a family of four to all stream ultra HD or 4k quality movies or TV simultaneously.

Uploading is quicker and easier too, posting 100 photos to Facebook (size 300Mbps) takes a matter of seconds with ultrafast.

