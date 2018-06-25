Teenager appears in court charged with murder of Derek Whyteside

A teenager today appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with the murder of Derek Whyteside from Telford.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Thursday and remanded in custody after appearing before Kidderminster Magistrates’ on Friday.

He appeared at Stafford Crown Court this morning and will next appear in court on Monday 20 August for a plea and case management hearing.

Mr Whyteside, aged 42, from Chesterfield Road in Dawley died in hospital after being assaulted.

He was found unconscious on Withywood Drive, Malinslee at 4.30pm last Monday and taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, the investigation is being led by Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information about the assault can report it to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 522 180618 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.