Homes and businesses in parts of Telford have been without water following an equipment failure.

The failure happened on Monday afternoon and involved a piece of equipment at a service reservoir.

The issue caused water supplies to be off or at low pressure for customers within the TF1, TF2, TF3, and TF4 areas of Telford. Other postcodes were also affected.

Engineers fixed the faulty equipment late yesterday evening with water supplies restored shortly afterwards.