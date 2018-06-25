Man charged following stabbing in Shrewsbury

A man has been charged following an incident in which another man was stabbed in Shrewsbury on Friday evening.

Kalon James White, 22, of Hawkestone Road in Shrewsbury, has been charged with section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Police were called to Meadow Farm Drive shortly after 7pm on Friday where a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but has since been discharged.

A number of scene guards were put in place following the incident whilst West Mercia Police officers carried out their enquiries.