Collision closes M54 westbound between J3 and J4 at Telford

A collision involving a car and a lorry closed the M54 westbound from junction 3 at Albrighton to junction 4 at Telford this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 4am, the road remained closed to traffic for a number of hours but has since reopened.

Fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington released a male casualty from the car using Holmatro cutting equipment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Central Motorway Police Group and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.