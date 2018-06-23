Collision closes M54 westbound between J3 and J4 at Telford

A collision involving a car and a lorry closed the M54 westbound from junction 3 at Albrighton to junction 4 at Telford this morning.

The collision happened on the M54 westbound between J3 and J4 in Shropshire. Photo: Google Street View
Emergency services were called to the collision at around 4am, the road remained closed to traffic for a number of hours but has since reopened.

Fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington released a male casualty from the car using Holmatro cutting equipment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Central Motorway Police Group and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

