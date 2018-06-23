CAA investigate after pilot infringes airspace during RAF Cosford Air Show rehearsal

A pilot has seen his licence provisionally suspended after infringing airspace during a rehearsal for this year’s RAF Cosford Airshow.

The incident happened on Saturday 9 June and resulted in an airprox with an aircraft conducting a flying display rehearsal.

An Airprox is a situation in which, in the opinion of a pilot or air traffic services personnel, the distance between aircraft as well as their relative positions and speed have been such that the safety of the aircraft involved may have been compromised.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has launched an investigation into the infringement of the Restricted Area (Temporary) airspace and says that due to the severity of the incident the pilot’s licence has been provisionally suspended.

Rob Gratton, Principal Airspace Regulator at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We constantly remind pilots of the importance of being fully briefed on NOTAM and supporting Aeronautical Information Circulars which can be found on the NATS Aeronautical Information Services website.”