Arrest made after man is stabbed in Sundorne area of Shrewsbury

A man suffered stab wounds following a disorder incident in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury on Friday evening.

Police were called to Meadow Farm Drive shortly after 7pm where a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but has since been discharged. His injuries are not currently believed to be life threatening.

A number of scene guards are in place in the area and will remain while West Mercia Police officers carry out further enquiries.

A 22-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “There was an incident of disorder and it will have undoubtedly been shocking for anyone who witnessed it.

“Fortunately, nobody was more seriously injured. We will be carrying out a number of enquiries as part of the investigation and would ask anyone with information to contact police.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time or who can help with enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 671S of 22 June. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”