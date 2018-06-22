Woman grabbed by man in Telford sexual assault incident

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a sexual assault in the Wellington area of Telford on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened between 1am and 1.30am in the early hours of Sunday 10 June in Weston Drive, Wellington.

A woman was approached by a man who grabbed her and asked her to give him a kiss. The woman managed to get away and was not injured in the incident, but was left shaken.

The offender is described as a white male, around 30 years old with a short dark beard.

Local Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Gary Wade said:

“The incident has happened in the early hours of the morning, but someone may have heard or seen something that can help in our enquiries to trace the suspect and I would urge anyone who has any information that may help our enquiries to apprehend the offender to let us know.”

Enquiries are on-going to trace the offender and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIC2659WEBB or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.