Three commercial premises targeted by burglars in Bridgnorth

Police in Bridgnorth are investigating after at least three commercial premises were targeted by burglars in the early hours of Friday the 22nd of June.

In the early hours of Friday the 22nd of June 2018, West Mercia Police were informed that there had been a burglary of the “Get Connected” phone shop and an attempted burglary of the M&S Food Hall.

A number of Officers attended the area of the two incidents, while further officers were deployed to routes out of the town. In addition, the neighbouring West Midlands and Staffordshire Police Forces were informed of the incidents as it was assessed as possible that the offenders may be from outside of the County.

The offenders gained entry to the phone shop by breaking in the front door and then proceeded to steal a number of items. Police say the burglary was over in a matter of minutes.

The attempted burglary at M&S Foodhall was unsuccessful, although considerable damage was done to the door.

Later in the morning, it was reported that the Rugby Club was also burgled, entry was again forced through the door and property stolen.

Police say the three offences are probably all linked.

Officers at the scene spoke to a number of witnesses and were able to get some useful information that is still under investigation. Scenes of Crime Officers will be conducting enquiries and house to house enquiries will be conducted in the area. Local CCTV will also be checked in an effort to identify suspects.

Response Officers and Safer Neighbourhood Team Officers have been involved in a number of searches in the town and a pursuit on foot of a potential suspect. Two local Whatsapp groups set up to support crime prevention activity in the town have been passed limited information so that they can assist in the ongoing investigation.

If you were in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious, or you have information that may help to identify the offenders involved in these crimes, please contact the Police on 101 and refer to incident 0035S 220618.