Motorcyclist dies in collision near Whittington

A motorcyclist has died, despite efforts from the public to administer CPR, following a collision near Whittington.

The male motorcyclist died following a collision involving a car on the A495, close to the Narrow Boat Inn, around 1pm today.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“When ambulance staff arrived they found bystanders administering CPR to the motorcyclist. Sadly, nothing could be done by ambulance staff to save the man, and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“The driver and passenger from the car, a man and a woman, were assessed on scene and were found to have sustained minor injuries. Neither required hospital treatment and were discharged on scene.”

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to attend.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, referencing 339-s-220618.