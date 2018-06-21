Two teenage boys assaulted by man in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man assaulted two teenage boys in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened near the Castle Walk footbridge at some time between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday 30 May.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident although police enquiries are ongoing to identify other people who may have witnessed it.

The man is believed to have been carrying a bladed item when he approached the two teenagers and proceeded to assault them by punching them.

He is described as white, in his 20s, of slim build, 6ft tall and riding a mountain bike.

One of the victims sustained facial injuries and both were left shaken following the assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 546s 300518. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.