Teenager charged with murder following death of man assaulted in Telford

Police have charged a teenager with murder after a man died of injuries days after being assaulted in Telford.

The 16-year-old boy is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ this morning.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail. A woman and two teenage boys have been released under investigation.

A man in his 40s was found unconscious on Withywood Drive in Malinslee and was taken to hospital with serious injuries at around 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday as a result of injuries sustained during the assault.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, the investigation is being led by Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, he has offered his condolences to the family of the man who died.

Local policing commander for Telford, Superintendent Tom Harding, has reinforced his commitment to tackling violent crime in the borough.

Anyone with information about the assault can report it to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 522 180618 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.