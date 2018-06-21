Teenager arrested after being in possession of samurai sword in Telford street

A teenager was arrested this afternoon after being in possession of a samurai sword in a Telford street.

Armed police officers were called to Brunel Road in Malinslee around 3pm.

A nearby school was asked to keep pupils inside for a short time to allow police to deal with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and is currently in police custody.

It’s believed the sword was in a sheath but was visible to members of the public.

Police say that nobody was injured and it’s not thought there was a threat to the wider public.

Local Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Paul Arnold said: “Officers quickly attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy who is now in police custody and our enquiries will continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“No-one was injured and we do not believe there was a threat to the wider public. Officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries can ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 374s 210618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.