Further arrests made in connection with Telford assault

Police have now made four arrests in connection with an assault in Telford yesterday afternoon.

Around 4.30pm police were called to Withywood Drive in Malinslee were a man in his 40s was found unconscious and was taken to hospital.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition, his injuries are potentially life-threatening.

Four people have been arrested – a woman aged 38, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy. They have been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and are currently in police custody.

The investigation is being led by Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit.

He said: “This is a serious assault that has left a man in a serious condition with potentially life-threatening injuries. Our enquiries into the assault will continue as we work to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and I have a dedicated team of officers working as part of the investigation. I’m grateful to the people who have already spoken to us and the support we have received from the local community and would continue to urge anyone who has not spoken to us but saw what happened or has information that will help with our enquiries to get in contact.

“We have specially trained officers offering support the victim’s family at this time.”

Increased patrols will be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

Local policing commander for Telford, Superintendent Tom Harding, said: “Incidents of this nature have a significant impact on our local communities and I will ensure we have officers in the local area over the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents. Anyone who is concerned can speak to an officer on patrol.

“We are working tirelessly to help make our communities even safer and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure we do this. I would like to reinforce my commitment to making sure we tackle violent crime and that our local communities can go about their daily lives without fear of crime.”

Anyone with information about the assault can report this to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 522 180618 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.