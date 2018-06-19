Former Ironbridge Power Station site sold

A leading land regeneration and property investment specialist has purchased the former Ironbridge Power Station site.

Harworth Group PLC has purchased the 350-acre sire for an undisclosed amount.

Located adjacent to Ironbridge town centre, the site comprises around 240 acres of brownfield land and a neighbouring parcel of over 100 acres of agricultural land.

Harworth will use its market leading land regeneration skills to remediate the site ready for future development and to promote the site through the planning process, targeting the delivery of a new mixed-use development of several hundred new homes alongside commercial development, leisure uses and significant public open space.

Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive Officer of Harworth Group, commented:

“The redevelopment of Ironbridge Power Station requires an experienced regeneration company to sensitively handle the project. We have proved with our major developments of former coal mines and other industrial sites across the North of England and the Midlands that we have the core skills required to effectively redevelop complex sites. We look forward to doing the same at Ironbridge.

“The Midlands market remains a key priority for the business as we continue to expand our presence in the region. With the continued undersupply of new homes and commercial space, there is good demand from housebuilders and commercial occupiers alike. This acquisition forms part of our ongoing strategy to become the UK’s leading regeneration company.”

Commenting on the sale, Councillor Peter Nutting, Shropshire Council’s Leader, said:

“This is great news – it’s a majorly important site for Shropshire.

“Harworth Group plc is one of the leading companies in its field and we’re pleased that they’ve chosen to invest in the county, bringing with them expertise and jobs, as well as breathing new life into the area.

“Whilst the future of the site is yet to be decided, we’re excited to explore how we can work together to help us to realise our vision to make our county a great place to live, learn, work and visit.”

Over the next 12 months the company will use its extensive regeneration experience to formulate plans for the site’s redevelopment. The council will be working closely with them and have been assured that local people will be involved in shaping future plans.

Councillor Nic Laurens, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, added:

“This is a brilliant result for Shropshire. In the lead up to the sale we held a number of high level discussions with the seller, Uniper and the buyer, Harworth Group plc to support them through the process.

“We are committed to continuing to work with the company, the community and stakeholders to ensure the best use of the site.

“We have every confidence that the redevelopment will bring with it lots of new jobs and provide vital new infrastructure to rejuvenate the area, while giving Shropshire’s economy a huge boost.”

History

The construction of Ironbridge Power Station began in 1962 and is located close to where the Industrial Revolution began.

The site was officially first synchronised to the grid by former E.ON employee Mike Smith in 1969 and has played an important role in generating the electricity required to power homes and businesses in the UK ever since.

The plant was originally designed to run on coal and at full capacity was capable of generating up to 1000MW from two 500MW units.

It was later converted to biomass and electrical output was reduced to 740MW. However, only one of the two units remained operational following a fire in 2014 and capacity was further reduced to 370MW.

Ironbridge Power Station last generated electricity at 2.30pm on 20 November 2015 following 46 years of service. The iconic plant reached its 20,000 hours limit of generation under the Large Combustion Plant Directive.

The site then followed a period of decommissioning until early 2017, ensuring the plant was shut down safely and the site was secure.