Double delight for Shropshire primary schools

Two Shropshire primary schools have been recognised for their creative and innovative ways of boosting sport and physical activity.

Grange Park in Telford, and St Laurence’s in Ludlow, are the two county winners of the Primary PE & School Sport Premium Awards for 2018.

The awards are designed to recognise schools which are making creative use of the grant from the Government.

Every primary school in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin that receives the funding was entitled to enter one of three categories – for physical activity and health-enhancing initiatives, whole school improvement, or up-skilling staff.

Grange Park was recognised for physical activity and health-enhancing activities, while St Laurence’s won its award for up-skilling staff.

Harry Cade, Engagement Manager for Education and Families at county sports partnership Energize which organises the local round of the contest, presented the schools with their prizes.

He said: “These awards recognise schools that have innovated and endeavoured to provide improved outcomes for pupils, by using their Primary PE and School Sport Premium funding.

“Our winning schools had to demonstrate innovation – delivering something ground-breaking which other schools could learn from.

“And crucially, they also had to provide evidence of how their actions are having a positive impact on pupils, staff and the school as a whole.

“Judges were looking for evidence of how schools were delivering something above and beyond the existing PE and sport programme.

“They also considered how sustainable a project might be in the event that schools no longer received the Primary PE & School Sport Premium.”