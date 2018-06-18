Two arrested after man is seriously assaulted in Telford

Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted in Telford earlier today.

A man in his 40s was found unconscious on Withywood Drive in Malinslee at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a serious potentially life-threatening condition.

A woman aged 38 and a 15-year-old boy – have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses with extra officers in the area overnight.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott, from Telford CID, said: “Our enquiries are in their early stages and we are appealing for anyone who was in Malinslee earlier today and saw what happened, or may have information that can help with our investigation, to get in contact.

“Extra officers are in the area to offer reassurance to the local community and answer any concerns they may have.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 522 180618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.