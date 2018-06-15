Nearly £4m awarded to improve safety on dangerous Shropshire road

Shropshire Council has been awarded nearly four million pounds from the government’s Department for Transport, for safety improvements on A529.

The Council has welcomed the award of £3,888,000 from the Department for Transport’s Safer Roads Fund to improve safety on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem.

It is part of a £100m Safer Roads Fund campaign from the Department for Transport to enable local authorities to improve the 50 most dangerous stretches of ‘A’ roads in England.

The A529 is reported to be in the top 10 of UK’s deadliest roads, with 60 collisions within five years, of which five were fatal and 12 resulting in serious injury.

Shropshire Council and their term consultant WSP are now going through the detail of this week’s announcement and will then develop the necessary work plans.

Planned Improvements

The work will involve various safety improvement measures at key locations on the A529, which will be undertaken as a result of the funding award. These will include junction and visibility improvements, and enhanced road markings and signing.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This is great news and I welcome the award of this money that will enable us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work on this dangerous stretch of road. I’m delighted that our bid, combined with lobbying the government, has been successful and I look forward to work starting at the earliest opportunity.”

Work is set to start before the end of March 2019 and will initially focus on the design phase of the scheme.