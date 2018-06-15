High value bicycles stolen during burglary at Clee Cycles in Bridgnorth

A number of high value bicycles were stolen during a burglary at Clee Cycles in Bridgnorth during the early hours of yesterday.

At just after 1.15am, West Mercia Police were informed that a number of unidentified males were breaking into the premises on Hollybush Road, Bridgnorth.

Witnesses described two vehicles involved in the burglary, a Volvo Estate and a Mercedes Sprinter panel van. It’s though at least six men were involved in the incident. The group were all wearing hooded tops, making identification of them difficult.

The offenders gained entry to the shop by breaking in the front door and then proceeded to steal a number of high value bicycles, loading them into the waiting van and estate. Police say the burglary was over in a matter of minutes.

The first Police patrol was on the scene within six minutes of the first call, however, the offenders had already made off in the two vehicles. The neighbouring West Midlands and Staffordshire Police Forces were informed of the incident as it was assessed as likely that the offenders may be from outside of the County.

Officer at the scene spoke to a number of witnesses and were able to get some useful information that is still under investigation.

If you were in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious, or you have information that may help to identify the offenders involved in this crime, please contact the Police on 101 and refer to incident 0024S 140618. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.