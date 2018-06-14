Protestors take to the streets of Shrewsbury over car parking changes

Protestors took to the streets of Shrewsbury town centre this morning over planned changes to car parking charges.

Led by the former mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Jane Mackenzie, the protesters gathered outside the main gates of The Quarry before marching through the town centre via High Street to the bottom of Wyle Cop, one of the main gateways into the town centre which is home to many independent businesses.

Councillor Mackenzie was joined by local business owners who are worried the changes will cause a major impact on the future of their businesses.

Council Consultation

Following a 12-week public consultation on the new parking strategy which ran from July to October 2017, Shropshire Council’s cabinet approved plans for changes in January – with new ‘linear’ tariffs about to be introduced for car parks and on-street permits across Shropshire’s towns.

Shropshire Council received 2,486 responses to the consultation, with more than 22,000 individual comments received in total.

At the time, the Council said that changes were required so Shropshire is governed by one policy, the current charges were last reviewed in 2012.

Changes will be implemented in Shrewsbury from July.