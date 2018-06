Firefighters were called to a fire involving the hallway of a home in Shrewsbury last night.

Three fire appliances were called to a property on Albert Gardens in Sundorne at around 10pm.

The small fire is reported to have involved the first floor hallway, with firefighters using a hose reel and covering jet to extinguish the fire.

The two occupants had managed to get out of the property prior to the arrival of the fire service.