80 year-old pensioner seriously assaulted in Telford

An elderly man is in hospital with head injuries after a serious assault in the Hadley area of Telford.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 80-year male was assaulted in Crescent Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The victim sustained head injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. He continues to recover at this time.

West Mercia police say two people have been arrested in connection with this incident, but enquiries are ongoing to identify other people who may have witnessed it.

Police are particularly keen to identify anyone connected to a red/burgundy coloured Hyundai Santa Fe, which is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Residents who live in the Crescent Road area and who have CCTV footage of the street, are urged to get in touch with police.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or saw a vehicle fitting the above description in the area at that time is urged to contact West Mercia Police 101 quoting reference 819S of 9 June 2018.