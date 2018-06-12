Telford & Wrekin Council urges action on M54/M6 link

Telford & Wrekin Council has urged the Department for Transport to make building a planned link between the M54 and the M6 its number one priority.

It follows on from an announcement by Midlands Connect earlier in the week that a proposed Western Strategic Route – a 40 mile motorway to link the M5 with the M6 – is being looked at to ease congestion.

However, the council understands that this is only an idea at this stage and that the Department for Transport is still committed to the M54/M6 Link being built as soon as possible and this is supported by Midlands Connect.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, Roads and Broadband, said: “In terms of possible improvements to the motorway infrastructure in the Midlands, getting the M54/M6 Link built is the most urgent scheme as far as we are concerned.

“One of the key selling points of our borough to external investors is the fantastic transport links that Telford enjoys and we have very much made the most of that to attract new investment.

“However, the icing on the cake would be a proper motorway link from the M54 to the M6 northbound.

“While I am delighted that there still appears to be a commitment to this project, I would urge that this should happen as soon as possible.”

Midlands Connect Director, Maria Machancoses said: “As far as we’re concerned, the M54-M6 link simply must happen. All our plans assume that this link is already in place. There’s no question, it’s a strategic imperative and further delays must be avoided at all costs”.